Ensure No One Faces Food Shortage in Latur District: Deshmukh

Latur, Apr 13 (PTI) The Latur administration should take appropriate steps to ensure no one in this district of Maharashtra faces shortage of foodgrains for the next three months through the public distribution system, said guardian minister Amit Deshmukh on Monday.

Deshmukh, who handles medical education and cultural affairs portfolios in the MVA government, held a review meeting with senior district officials where the situation arising out of the coronavirus outbreak was discussed.

"The administration should ensure no person in the district suffers from shortage of foodgrains in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

"Also, adequate quantity of foodgrains should be supplied to homeless people and migrant labourers staying in shelter camps," he said.

Deshmukh directed officials to chalk out a plan to supply sufficient amount of foodgrains for every person in the district during the next three months through PDS and to adhere to the Centre's guidelines on tackling coronavirus.

"Citizens should not panic about the coronavirus. They must follow instructions given by the government and the local administration.

"Likewise, people visiting grocery stores, medical shops, vegetable and fruit vendors and those engaged in providing essential services should wear mask or handkerchief and practice social distancing," the minister said.

"The health department should collect throat swabs of individuals (COVID-19 suspects) at their homes. There is no need to send every person to hospital (for testing)," he said.

Collector G Sreekanth briefed the meeting about various measures taken by the administration to deal with coronavirus and enforce the subsequent lockdown.

