Ensure Strict Implementation of Mask Wearing: Punjab CM to Officials

Chandigarh, Apr 17 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday directed officials to ensure wearing of mask, made compulsory in the state in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, is strictly implemented and told police to take stringent action against the violators.

He said there could be no compromise on the lives of people. "I can get a factory started again but cannot bring a Punjabi back to life," the chief minister said while asserting the government's priority continues to be saving the lives of the people of the state.

Chairing a meeting through a video link to review the novel coronavirus situation in the state, he made it clear there would be no compromised and it is mandatory for every resident of the state to wear face mask when stepping out of home.

Singh directed the police to fine those found moving around in public places without masks and underlined the need for full adherence to the order.

In light of the death of a revenue official in Ludhiana, the chief minister also issued strict directives to officials to provide protection to all frontline employees on COVID-19 duty, including health, agriculture, police and revenue department staff.

They should be provided personal protective equipment (PPE) kits and other necessary protective gear, he said and ordered strict adherence to the guidelines issued by the state's expert medical committee for the protection of workers.

Health Secretary Anurag Aggarwal said the number of ventilators in government medical colleges was being ramped from 102 to 220.

Additional Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan, who heads the Procurement Committee for COVID-19 related purchases, told the meeting that there was no shortage of such equipment in the state as of now and all employees working on the frontline would be taken care of.

She disclosed that of the 4.5 lakh PPE kits ordered, 26,500 had been received so far with 30,000 more expected to arrive within the next week. There is also sufficient stock of masks, gloves and other such items, the additional chief secretary said.

Singh directed the health department to launch rapid testing in all the 24 containment zones of the state. The Union health ministry has declared Punjab's four districts -- Jalandhar, Pathankot, Nawanshahr and SAS Nagar as coronavirus hotspots.

The state had so far been conducting the rapid tests in Jalandhar and SAS Nagar.

