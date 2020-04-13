Ensuring Sufficient Production and Availability of Drugs and Devices: Govt

New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) The government on Monday said it is taking all steps to ensure the production and uninterrupted supply of medicines as well as medical devices in all parts of the country with the help of state and UT administrations.

"Indian pharma industry is producing enough stocks of essential medicines particularly hydroxychloroquine to meet both domestic demand and to meet export obligations," Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers said in a statement.

The industry representatives have suggested the need to declare courier services as essential services given their important role in delivery of medicines, including those of diabetes, anti-cancer and other high value drugs, it added.

They also stressed on the need to allow all ancillary services and products required for smooth running of pharmaceutical industry. The problem of congestion of JNPT port and Mumbai airport was specifically mentioned, the statement said.

Department of Pharmaceuticals secretary P D Vaghela asked the representatives of various associations of manufacturers of drugs and medical devices to ensure uninterrupted supply of medicines and medical devices in all parts of the country.

He also asked All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD) to ensure that medicines which require prescription should not be dispensed by any chemist without prescription and was assured full cooperation.

