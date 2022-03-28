Los Angeles (California) [US], March 28 (ANI): Talent has no age. Grammy-winning singer Billie Eilish, who is only 20-years-old, bagged her first Oscar award on Sunday.

Billie and her brother Finneas O'Connell took home the Best Original Song honour for the film 'No Time To Die'.

During her acceptance speech, Billie said, "This is so-I could scream. Thank you to our 007 family, (producer) Barbara Broccoli, MGM, (director) Cary Fukunaga, Daniel Craig, Hans Zimmer...for taking our song and making it worthy of James Bond."

Finneas added, "Lastly, we want to thank our parents who have always been our biggest inspirations and heroes, and we love you as our parents and we love you as real people too."

"Thank you so much to the academy, we promise not to lose these," he said, gesturing to their trophies.

Prior to winning the award, the siblings gave a magical performance of their hit song 'No Time To Die' at the Oscars.

Reportedly, Billie has become the first Oscar winner born in the 2000s. (ANI)

