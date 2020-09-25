New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): The International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences on Thursday announced the nominations for the 2020 International Emmy Awards.

The nominations included 44 nominees across 11 categories and 20 countries.

The list of nominations includes shows that were broadcasted between January 1, 2019, and December 31, 2019. "Congratulations to all the Nominees! - we are especially proud to recognize and honor the world's best storytellers, producers, and performers," said Bruce L. Paisner, President, and CEO of the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

"At a time of crisis where most of us have to stay home most of the time, television entertains us and provides a window on our world.Nominations include participants from Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, France, Germany, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Norway, Portugal, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The nominations for the International Emmy Awards Nominees include:Arts ProgrammingJake and Charice NHK Japan Refavela 40 HBO Brasil / Conspiracao Brazil Vertige de la Chute (Ressaca) Babel Doc / France Televisions France Why do we Dance? Sky Arts Production Hub United Kingdom

Best Performance by an Actor

Billy Barratt in Responsible Child Kudos / 72 filmsUnited Kingdom

Guido Caprino in 1994Sky / Wildside / Beta FilmItaly

Raphael Logam in Impuros (Impure) - Season 2The Walt Disney Company / Barry CompanyBrazil

Arjun Mathur in Made in HeavenExcel Media & Entertainment LLP / Tiger Baby ProductionsIndia

Best Performance by an Actress

Emma Bading in PlaySappralot Productions / Tellux Next / BR / ARD DegetoGermany Andrea Beltrao in HebeGlobo / 20th Century Fox Brazil / Hebe Forever / Labrador Filmes / Loma Filmes / Warner BrosBrazil Glenda Jackson in Elizabeth is MissingSTV ProductionsUnited Kingdom Yeo Yann Yann in Invisible StoriesHBO Asia / BirdmandogSingapore Comedy

Back to LifeSHOWTIME Presents / Two Brothers Pictures Ltd.United Kingdom FiftyEndemolShine IsraelIsrael Four More Shots PleasePritish Nandy Communications LimitedIndia Ninguem ta Olhando (Nobody's Looking)Gullane Entertainment / NetflixBrazil

Documentary

El Testigo (The Witness)Caracol TelevisionColombia For SamaChannel 4 News / ITN Productions / PBS FrontlineUnited Kingdom Granni-E-minemKorean Broadcasting SystemSouth Korea Terug naar Rwanda (Back to Rwanda)De Chinezen / VRTBelgium

Drama Series

Charite 2- Season 2UFA FICTION GmbHGermany Criminal UKIdiotlamp Productions / NetflixUnited Kingdom Delhi CrimeIvanhoe Pictures / Golden Karavan / Poor Man's Productions / NetflixIndia El Jardin de Bronce (The Bronze Garden) - Season 2HBO Latin America Originals / Pol-kaArgentina

Non-English Language U.S. Primetime Program

20th Annual Latin GRAMMY® AwardsUnivision / The Latin Recording AcademyUSA La Reina del Sur - Season 2Telemundo Global Studios / Netflix / AG Studios Colombia / Diagonal TV / ArgosUSA No te Puedes EsconderTelemundo Global Studios / NetflixUSA Preso No.1Telemundo Global Studios / KeshetUSA

Non-Scripted Entertainment

Canta ComigoRadio e Televisao Record S.A. / Endemol ShineBrazil Folkeopplysningen (The Public Enlightenment)Teddy TVNorway MasterChef Thailand - Season 3Heliconia H Group Company LimitedThailand Old People's Home for 4 Year OldsEndemol Shine AustraliaAustralia

Short-Form Series

ContentLudo StudioAustralia #martyisdeadBionaut / MALL.TV / cz.nicCzech Republic Mil Manos por Argentina (One Thousand Hands for Argentina)Storylab / Atomic Lab / FlowArgentina People Like Us - Season 2Action for AIDS Singapore / Cheo Pictures / Pilgrim PicturesSingapore

TelenovelaChen Xi Yuan (Love And Destiny)Gcoo Entertainment Co. Ltd. / iQIYIChina Na Corda Bamba (On Thin Ice)Plural Entertainment PortugalPortugal Orfaos da Terra (Orphans of a Nation)GloboBrazil Pequena Victoria (Victoria Small)Viacom International Studios / Oficina BurmanArgentina

TV Movie/Mini-SeriesL'Effondrement (The Collapse)ET BIM / STUDIO+ / CANAL+France Elis - Viver e Melhor que SonharGlobo / Globo Filmes / Bravura Cinematografica / Academia de FilmesBrazil The Festival of the Little GodsTohoku BroadcastingJapan Responsible ChildKudos / 72 filmsUnited Kingdom

All nominated program trailers and exclusive Nominee interviews will be featured online during the International Emmy World Television Festival from November 13 to 23 on the International Academy's website.

Winners will be announced at a Ceremony produced from New York City, on Monday, November 23, 2020, details of which will be announced in October. (ANI)

