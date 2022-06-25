Mumbai, Jun 25 (PTI) Over three decades ago when he came to the city of dreams Mumbai, Delhi boy Shah Rukh Khan never imagined to become the 'Badshaah' of the Hindi film industry and as the superstar clocked the milestone on Saturday, all he has is gratitude for people who stood by him.

Khan, 56, started his acting journey with television shows "Fauji" and "Circus". He made his Bollywood debut in June 1992 with "Deewana", opposite Divya Bharti and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor.

In his first ever Instagram Live, the superstar took a walk down memory lane, detailing his journey to stardom, which started with a desire to feature in five-seven movies, if not many.

"It seems like I started working yesterday. I never thought I will last 30 years. I came to Mumbai hoping that I will be able to work for a year or two and do 5-7 films," he said.

If things hadn't worked out, the plan was to do some job in the film industry as cinema inspired him the most, Khan said.

"I always thought I will find a job in the media or do something related to films, even if it was lighting the set up or being a sound assistant. I just love films, so I always thought if I don't get work as an actor, I will just go back to doing some job in Mumbai on the sets of other people. Cinema inspires me and makes me happy."

Following his successful debut with "Deewana", SRK played the affable boy-next-door in "Chamatkar", "Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman" and "Kabhi Haan Kabhi Na" among others, before experimenting with grey characters in films like "Baazigar", "Darr" and "Anjam".

He returned to romance with Aditya Chopra's iconic movie "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge", which established him as one of the top stars in the country. His other blockbuster films are "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham," "Devdas", "Swades", "Chak De! India", "Main Hoon Na", "My Name Is Khan" and "Chennai Express".

Khan said he absolutely loves the process of making movies and his endeavour is to do something new every time.

"It's not about a marvellous scene or having killed it... The main attempt is to try and do something new, within the format of a commercial film. It's lovely to celebrate 30 years on a film set. Yesterday I went on the set at around 4:30 pm and shot till 8:30 am. To celebrate 30 years of your career in film industry with a 15 hour day, I think that was the most satisfying part."

The superstar's last big screen release was 2018's "Zero", which didn't live up to the expectations. During the live session, Khan revealed he "stopped enjoying" his work as a performer four years ago and decided to take a break.

"Process of filmmaking is most important to me. 90 per cent of my work entails that I enjoy the process of being an actor. Four years ago I stopped enjoying so I didn't work for year. And 10 per cent of it is -- hope everyone likes it because everybody works very hard."

Khan is now returning to the screen with action movie "Pathaan", set to come out in January 2023, and is already shooting for two more feature projects -- "Dunki" and "Jawan".

The actor said he is often asked what keeps him going with the same energy even after so many years, to which he simply replies: "I really like what I do".

"I just find it extremely exciting to go on a set and create something which I know in the end may make somebody smile. May touch somebody's life and make a difference to somebody's day or a moment.

"And if I can bring that moment of change in your mood in a positive way, it keeps me going. Even the smallest thing I do I just feel very happy waking up in the morning, getting on the set," he added.

Comparing the life of an actor to that of an athlete, the superstar said success and failure are part of the game, but one doesn't stop trying.

"Filmmaking is like a 100 metre race. You train for 2-3 years. Some days you break the world record. Some days, you're slow off the block. Some days halfway through, you get a cramp. Some days just before the finish line somebody nips you.

"So you try your best and you prepare for it your best but you don't know when under that 10 seconds, what can go wrong. The attempt is always to put your best foot forward as in a race and hope it works for everyone."

Khan said the whole concept of working for him is to believe that the film he is making at the moment is the "best thing I'm doing".

"That's the only way you can keep on working for 30 years without getting bored, tired or dispassionate," he said.

Yash Raj Films released the first look of Khan from "Pathaan" on Saturday to celebrate the actor's 30 years in cinema.

