New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) 'The Sacred Amritsar' festival invites art lovers to Punjab's holy city for its third edition, offering a perfect blend of music, poetry, discourse, heritage trails, art and more, kicking off on February 21.

The three-day extravaganza, slated to be held across three venues Sarovar Premiere, The Partition Museum, and the Gobindgarh Fort, is organised by Teamwork Arts in association with Sleepwell.

"Ishq Hai, Ishq Hai, Ishq Hai", a poetic piece by storyteller Priya Malik and musical performance of Rehmat-e-Nusrat, a self-trained qawwali group from the Kumaon hills inspired by Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, will set the ball rolling for this one-of-its-kind event in Amritsar on the inaugural evening of February 21.

It will feature thought-provoking conversations by authors and former ambassadors Navtej Sarna and Navdeep Suri on "From Kingdom to Massacre: Punjab's Crimson Spring", as well as by oral historian and writer Aanchal Malhotra for topic, titled "The Inheritance of Partition".

"The Sacred Amritsar is a celebration of poetry's powerful ability to connect us all. Celebrated in Punjab's Jewel in the Crown, the festival brings together some of the finest performers, poets, and thinkers in thoughtfully-curated segments. It is a soulful experience that nourishes the mind, body, and spirit while honouring the rich and diverse history of the city," said Sanjoy K Roy, managing director of Teamwork Arts, in a statement.

The line-up of participants also includes 'The Hazrat Amir Khusrau Project' by Abhijit Pohankar, a fusion of Amir Khusrau's poetry with contemporary instrumentation; 'Ishq Sufiyana: The Legend of Laila-Majnu' by Laksh Maheshwari, an evocative blend of storytelling, humor, and emotion; and 'Parampara' by Padma Shri Anwar Khan Manganiyar, showcasing Rajasthani folk music, Kabir bhajans, and the timeless works of Meera Bai and Amir Khusrau.

Besides musical performances and conversations, 'The Sacred Amritsar' also offers curated heritage trails that will take visitors through the storied streets of Amritsar, concluding at Jallianwala Bagh; a guided walk of the Partition Museum; a visit to the sacred Golden Temple; and an indulgence in traditional Amritsari cuisine.

"Dastan-e-Akhtari: The Tale of Begum Akhtar", a heartfelt tribute by Padma Shri Malini Awasthi, accompanied by narration from poet Yatindra Mishra, and performance by Kabir Cafe, a neo-folk band that reinterprets the poetry of Saint Kabir through a dynamic fusion of rock, reggae, pop, and Carnatic music, will conclude the festival on February 23.

