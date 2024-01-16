Los Angeles [US], January 16 (ANI): Actor Suki Waterhouse attended the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards in a red backless gown.

'Daisy Jones & the Six' star flaunted her baby bump in a Valentino bright red ball gown.

For glam, she opted for a minimal makeup look and left her tresses open.

Reportedly, Suki is engaged to Robert Pattinson and is expecting their first child together.

The couple recently sparked buzz when Waterhouse was photographed wearing a diamond ring on that finger -- are engaged, a source confirmed PEOPLE.

"They are engaged. They both want to be married. It's important for them," the source said.Earlier in November, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together. The insider told PEOPLE that the actor "can't wait to be a dad."

"He's so ready," said the source. "His relationship with Suki is incredible. He feels very lucky." Meanwhile, the Daisy Jones & the Six star has the "special glow" and "seems very happy," the source said.

The duo fueled engagement rumours earlier this week after Waterhouse was photographed wearing a ring on her left hand while walking around London on Monday in photographs published by TMZ, as per PEOPLE.

Waterhouse announced their pregnancy while performing onstage at Mexico's Corona Capital Festival last month.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) a fan shared a video in which she addressed her glittery pink outfit, telling the audience, "I'm extra sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on."

The crowd cheered and applauded as she opened the feathery coat she was wearing over her formfitting minidress to reveal a baby bump. "I'm not sure if it's working," she added jokingly.

Pattinson first met Waterhouse in July 2018, when they were spotted showing PDA in London. Four years later, the couple made their red-carpet debut, attending the Dior Men Fall 2023 show in Giza, Egypt, in early December 2022, reported PEOPLE.

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony was held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

The 75th Emmys were originally scheduled for September 2023 but were pushed back due to the Hollywood strikes. (ANI)

