Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 28 (ANI): Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin, who plays the role of legendary Indian batsman Sunil Gavaskar in the upcoming film '83', shared his excitement for the film's release.

Directed by Kabir Khan, '83' revolves around India's historical 1983 Cricket World Cup win. It stars Ranveer in the role of the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, who captained the team in the tournament.

Also Read | Mirzapur Season 2 Announcement: Amazon Prime Renews Show Saying ‘Bajega Pura Band’.

"I can't wait for '83' to open in cinemas and what a release day it has booked! It's befitting the hype around the film because '83' can turn theatres into cricket stadiums where we root and chant for India," Tahir said.

He further shared the idea that the film centres around.

Also Read | One Death, Multiple Positive Cases of COVID-19 Detected On Bhakharwadi Sets.

"It's a film about how underdog India went on to become world champions, a milestone global moment not just in our cricketing history but also for every Indian living in any part of the world," he said.

Tahir further stated that the holiday period is perfect for the film's release.

"Having a release during a holiday period will give us the audience a film of this scale deserves. '83' is Kabir sir's labour of love and passion for the Indian cricket team that mesmerized the world through sheer grit," he added.

Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, Pankaj Tripathi, and Sahil Khattar are also a part of the movie, which will release this Christmas in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.Tahir will also be seen in 'Looop Lapeta' as a romantic lead opposite Taapsee Pannu and in 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein', in which he has been paired with Shweta Tripathi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)