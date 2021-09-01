Washington [US], September 1 (ANI): A biopic on the life of the late singer Amy Winehouse is currently in production.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Halcyon Studios will produce the project after it optioned Daphne Barak's 2010 book 'Saving Amy'.

Also Read | Padma Lakshmi Birthday Special: The Television Host Is a Water Baby and These Sexy Bikini Pics Are Proof!.

Daphne Barak will only executive produce the upcoming film, which follows other films about Winehouse, including 'Amy', the A24 documentary by director Asif Kapadia that premiered at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival.

"Our team is honoured to be working on this project. Although her career was cut far too short, Amy was the voice of a generation and we look forward to telling her story in the most poignant way possible," Halcyon Studio CEO David Ellender said in a statement.

Also Read | Gloria Estefan Birthday Special: 5 Songs by the Grammy Winner That Sound a Whole Lot Like a Celebration.

Amy, the Grammy-winning British retro-soul singer, died at the age of 27 in July 2011. An inquiry into Amy's death confirmed she died of accidental alcohol poisoning. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)