Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 13 (ANI): The trailer for Gippy Grewal and Jasmine Bhasin-starrer 'Warning 2' has been unveiled.

The trailer gives a sneak peek into enticing action sequences with comedy sequences.

Also Read | Selena Gomez Gushes Over Ariana Grande's Music in Recent Comments, Says 'She Is Incredible'.

Sharing the video's link on Instagram, Gippy wrote, "Warning 2 Trailer OUT NOWLINK IN BIO. Warning 2. In cinemas on 2nd Feb 2024."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C2B47i0pRf-/?hl=en

Also Read | Radhika Apte Locked in Aerobridge at Mumbai Airport With No Access to ‘Loo’ and ‘Water’, Actress Shares Ordeal on Insta (View Pics and Video).

Jasmine recently dubbed for the film in Punjabi for the first time.

Sharing her experience, she said, "Earlier in Honeymoon somebody else had dubbed for me, but this time I wanted to do it. Luckily, I have dubbed throughout the film. Since I am looking for more offers in the Punjabi film industry, I have been working on my spoken Punjabi skills too. But this dubbing experience for Warning 2 was a great one."

In 'Warning 2', Jasmine will be seen sharing screen space with Gippy Grewal, Dheeraj Kumar, Prince Kanwaljit Singh, Raghveer Boli and others. Amar Hundal has directed the film.'Warning 2' will be out in theatres on February 2.

'Warning 2' marks Jasmine's second project with Gippy. She made her debut in Punjabi films with 'Honeymoon', which was released in 2022. The comedy drama received rave reviews from the audience. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)