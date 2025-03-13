Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 13 (ANI): On the eve of his 60th birthday, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan took some time off his schedule and held a meet-and-greet session with the media in Mumbai.

From sharing anecdotes from his life to cutting his birthday cake, Aamir spent quality time with media members.

Aamir looked uber cool in a black T-shirt that he paired he with blue denims.

Earlier, on Wednesday night, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan were spotted arriving at Aamir's house. Shah Rukh managed to dodge the paparazzi by staying hidden behind his security. In the visuals captured by the shutterbugs, Salman could be seen exiting Aamir's residence with him.

Recently, at a media event, Aamir talked about Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan hits that he rejected.

At the event, he was asked about the films he regrets giving up. To which, Aamir said, "Darr jo mein kar raha tha, phir meine nahi kiya... That was for other reasons, not for creative reasons. And even now I feel woh sahi hi hua because jo sur Yash ji pakad rahe the, woh Shah Rukh was suiting better. In retrospect, agar woh main karta toh kuch aur hi ho jata because I was looking at it differently. I don't really regret that because woh film achi bani aur kamyab bhi hui...... Main uss sur mein nahi kelne wala that.

Aamir accepted K Vijayendra Prasad, who wrote Bajrangi Bhaijaan script, first approached him.

"I heard the script and told the writer that it would suit Salman Khan better. That was my reaction. I liked the script of the film, but asked them to take it to Salman. The writer, however, didn't go to Salman, he went to Kabir Khan. And then Kabir went to Salman. But that was my reaction. Even for Munna Bhai, Raju wanted me to play a part. The day he came to me with the script, he said that things have changed and the film is more of a sequel to the first part," he shared.

In the coming months, Aamir will be seen headlining Sitaare Zameen Par. (ANI)

