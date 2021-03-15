Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 15 (ANI): After a day flooded with wishes and posts on his birthday, the 'Mr Perfectionist' of Bollywood Aamir Khan on Monday announced that he would be quitting social media to focus more on his work.

Bidding goodbye to the social media world, the 'PK' actor took to Twitter and released a statement. In the statement, Khan also thanked his fans for their constant support and love. He wrote, "Hey guys, thank you so much for all the love and warmth on my birthday My heart is full."

In other news, this is going to be my last post on social media. Considering that I am SO active anyway. I have decided to drop the pretence. We will continue to communicate as we did before. In addition, AKP has created its official channel! So future updates on me and my films can be found there. Here's the official handle! @akppl_official. Lots of love, always. a" the statement further read.

An unlikely announcement but this is not the first time that Aamir has kept all distractions aside to focus on his work.

Recently, 'Mr. Perfectionist' of Bollywood also decided to turn off his phone till the release of his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. The decision to forgo his phone was taken to ensure that his work does not get affected by the constant pinging of his device while on set which would be distracting.

In 2018, the '3 Idiots' star had made his Instagram debut on his birthday by sharing a picture of his mother which broke the internet. However, the actor was not very active on social media after.

Earlier yesterday, Aamir Khan Productions also launched on social media.

On the work front, the actor is back with his fourth special song- 'Harr Funn Maula' with Elli Avram. Also, the 'Dil Chahta Hai' actor has been keeping himself busy with the post-production of his upcoming film- 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. (ANI)

