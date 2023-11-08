Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 8 (ANI): Kamal Haasan, who turned 69 on Tuesday, hosted a grand birthday party for his friends and family.

The party has since become the talk of the town as pictures of actor Aamir Khan posing with Suriya went viral on social media.

Actor and producer Vishnu Vishal took to X and shared some inside pictures of Kamal Haasan's birthday party.

The pictures feature Kamal Haasan posing with Vishnu Vishal, Suriya, Aamir Khan and Shiva Rajkumar.

https://twitter.com/TheVishnuVishal/status/1721909213625209300

Sharing the images, he wrote, "Celebrating the birthday of true icon #Ulaganayagan,@ikamalhaasansir!Your continuous contributions bring immense pride! It's an absolute honor to be a part of the celebrations with the one and only #AamirKhan sir, and to share this special day with actors like ever- charming @Suriya_offl sir and Versatile actor @NimmaShivanna sir."

Aamir Khan can be seen wearing a maroon-coloured kurta that he paired with dhoti style bottoms. He wore geek spectacles and a hairband to complete his look.

Kamal Haasan dressed in a white suit for his birthday bash.

Suriya looked uber cool in a casual outfit.

Two 'Ghajni' actors posed for a selfie together.

One of Aamir's fan clubs shared a picture of the duo on X and captioned it, "Latest click of megastar #AamirKhan and @Suriya_offl. from #Kamal Haasan's birthday party."

https://twitter.com/AamirsDevotee/status/1721752424766206346?

Aamir Khan acted in the Hindi version of 'Ghajini'. directed by A.R. Murugadoss while Suriya played the lead role in the Tamil version.

Kamal Haasan celebrated his 69th birthday with his fans on Tuesday.

Fans were gathered at Neelankarai RK Convention Center. Kamal greeted and posed for a picture with his fans.

He wore a white shirt with blue trousers.

A day ahead of the legendary actor's birthday, makers on Monday unveiled the title of his upcoming film with Mani Ratnam.

Kamal Haasan took to his social media handle X and shared his first-look poster to announce the title of his next.

Earlier, the most-anticipated film was tentatively referred to as 'KH234', now it has been titled 'Thug Life'.Taking to Instagram, film's production house Raaj Kamal Films International treated fans to an intriguing title announcement video.

They captioned the post, "A NEW NAME, A NEW HISTORY!#ThugLife. #KH234 #Ulaganayagan #KamalHaasan #HBDKamalSir #HBDUlaganayagan."The video features Kamal Haasan in a never-seen-before avatar.

In the video, he can be seen standing in a bleak, hazy landscape while wrapping himself in a rough cloak. He is being chased by a few men and they can be seen approaching him. Then, the camera pans across Kamal's face, revealing his full look including a heavy moustache and beard.

After working in 'Nayakan', Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam are reuniting for this film.

The film is touted as a gangster drama.'Thug Life' directed by Mani Ratnam and co-produced by Raaj Kamal Films International and Madras Talkies.The film stars Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Dulquer Salmaan, Abhirami, and Nasser. The film's music was composed by AR Rahman.

Apart from this, Kamal Haasam will be seen in 'Kalki 2898 AD'.Recently, the makers of the upcoming sci-fi action film unveiled the title and the film's first glimpse at the San Deigo Comic Con (SDCC).

Taking to Instagram, actor Prabhas shared the first glimpse which he captioned, "PROJECT -K is now #Kalki2898AD Here's a small glimpse into our world."'Project K' is now titled 'Kalki 2898 AD'. The film stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, and Kamal Haasan in the lead roles.

The film is all set to hit theatres on January 12, 2024. (ANI)

