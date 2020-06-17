Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    155227

  • Total Deaths

    11903

  • Total Recovered

    186935

  • Total Confirmed

    354065
#StayHomeStaySafe

Entertainment News | Aarya: Sushmita Sen Introduces Sikandar Kher as Daulat

Agency News ANI| Jun 17, 2020 09:25 PM IST
A+
A-
Entertainment News | Aarya: Sushmita Sen Introduces Sikandar Kher as Daulat
Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): Actor Sushmita Sen on Wednesday took to social media and introduced co-actor Sikandar Kher's character - Daulat, who is to be seen alongside Sen in her upcoming debut web series 'Aarya.'

The former Miss Universe shared pictures on Instagram and praised the actor saying "an absolute natural both on and off-screen. An intensity that speaks even when engulfed in silence."

Also Read | Ali Fazal's Mother Passes Away in Lucknow; The Fukrey Actor Shares An Emotional Note on Twitter.

Dubbing him as "rockstar," Sen introduced his character in the series as "a man of few words but when he speaks, you gotta listen."

Before Sikandar Kher, 'The 'Main Hoon Na' actor introduced two of her other co-stars from the forthcoming series, Manish Chaudhari and Namit Das.

Also Read | Ragini MMS Returns 2 Hunk Varun Sood Finalized for Ekta Kapoor's Show?.

On Tuesday, she shared Chaudhari's role in the series as to be that of "suave, ruthless" character, while actor Namit Das will essay the role of Jawahar.

The web series 'Aarya' to be premiered in Disney Plus Hotstar, from June 19 onwards, marks the return of the 'Dastak' actor to the acting industry after a gap of five years.

In the series, Sen plays the protagonist, a powerful and strong character, who goes beyond boundaries to protect her family from the world of crime.

The trailer, that got dropped earlier in June, shows the strength and determination of Aarya (Sen's character), who transforms from a good wife and dutiful mother to a fierce woman.

Directed by Ram Madhvani, the series, apart from Sikandar Kher, Manish Chaudhari, and Namit Das, also have actors Chandrachur Singh, and Vinod Rawat among others in pivotal roles. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement

Live Blog Timeline
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 77.28 75.79
Kolkata 79.08 71.38
Mumbai 84.15 74.32
Chennai 80.86 73.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1775 0.01
GBP 96.2800 0.94
EUR 86.1700 0.48
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement