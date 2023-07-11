Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 11 (ANI): Zayn Ibad Khan and Khushi Dubey are all set to reprise their roles of Yash and Chikki in the fourth season of ‘Aashiqana’.

The trailer shows how the life of Yash and Chikki has been surrounded by haunting events and unsolved mysteries. It is all about their fight against a curse.

The actors got candid about the new season. It also features actors like Himani Shivpuri alongside talented actors Jayati Narula, Indrajeet Modi and Geeta Tyagi in pivotal roles.

Talking about ‘Aashiqana 4’, Zayn said, “People have always had polar opinions about paranormal activities. Some feel it’s true, some believe it's science. While ‘Aashiqan’a has always been a journey full of thrills and mysteries, this season Yash and Chikki will be seen caught in a similar phenomenon. With secrets toppling out of the box and mysteries unfolding, they must bind together to fight against a curse.”

“Yash will be seen in a completely different look as he navigates the connection between the modern world and old customs, leaving audiences with thoughts and questions. I am super excited for season 4 and am looking forward to audience reactions. In fact, if I had to describe it, I would say it in an old saying, ‘What we know is a drop, what we don't is an ocean’,” he added.

Khushi also shared, “In ‘Aashiqana season 4’, we are all set to take over new mythical mysteries and come face to face with an old legend. We are exploring a phenomenon that has always been difficult to fathom despite having many theories about it. This time, Chikki has many shades to her character as she deals with instances that show how intrinsically the past is connected with the present.”

“Of course, its ‘Aashiqana’ and her love story with Yash has also taken a different direction but they must come together to fight these demons. I must say, I had goosebumps when I first read the script and I hope the audience loves it as well.”

Director Gul Khan opened up about the new season. She added, “With each growing season of ‘Aashiqana’, we have received immense love and appreciation for the show which has helped us to introduce newer characters and new plot twists. We are very excited about this season as it deals with many dark mysteries beyond and how the duo - Yash and Chikki tackle them. In ‘Aashiqana Season 4’, one can experience love, thrill, mystery, paranormal activities and a lot of new integral characters.”

Produced by Gen Z Studios, and directed by Gul Khan, ‘Aashiqana 4’ will be released on July 24 on Disney+ Hotstar. (ANI)

