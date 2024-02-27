Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 27 (ANI): 'Bigg Boss 15' fame Abdu Rozik has been summoned by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in a money laundering case for an alleged connection with drug dealer Ali Asghar Shirazi.

Giving this information, ED said that on Tuesday afternoon, Abdu arrived at the ED office in Mumbai to record his statement.

More details regarding the matter are awaited.

Abdu is a popular musician from Tajikistan. He gained a lot of popularity in India with his stint in 'Bigg Boss 15'. However, Abdu voluntarily left Bigg Boss 16 due to prior professional obligations.

Prior to Bigg Boss, he became a social media sensation with his 'Burgiir' meme. He also owns a restaurant named Burgiir in Mumbai. (ANI)

