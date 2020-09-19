Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 19 (ANI): Going back to work after 6 months, actor Abhishek Bachchan on Saturday shared a clip stressing the importance of wearing a mask amid COVID-19 outbreak as he switches his work mode on for the shooting of his upcoming flick 'The Big Bull'.

The 'Guru' actor posted a short video message to highlight the importance of wearing a mask amid the pandemic. In the video, Abhishek, who is seen sporting a face mask, said, "Hey guys, I hope you are well and safe. So here I am to resume work on The Big Bull... a few days of shoot left... and just remember whenever you go out, make sure safety precautions are there. Keep your mask on. Take care, be good, and wear your mask."

Along with the post, the actor wrote, "#workmode #wearyourmask #TheBigBull. Back on set after 6 months. Good to be back to shoots. But be careful and safe. WEAR YOUR MASK!@lovepangolin thank you for the mask. It's amazing, safe and comfortable. @herringboneandsui."

Earlier, Bachchan Junior had announced that the movie will be released on 'Disney Plus Hotstar VIP Multiplex.'

During a virtual interaction on Hotstar VIP, the 'Guru' actor said that he is working with Devgn for the second time after 'Bol Bachchan,' and also launched the poster of 'The Big Bull'. Sharing the plot of the film, he had said that the story was based in the late 80s and early 90s in Mumbai.

Bankrolled by Ajay Devgn and Anand Pandit, the movie also features Ileana D'Cruz in a pivotal role. (ANI)

