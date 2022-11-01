Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 1 (ANI): The makers of the second season of 'Breathe: Into the Shadows' unveiled a new teaser featuring Nithya Menen as Abha on Monday.

Taking to its Instagram, Prime Video dropped a spine-chilling teaser of its upcoming series.

Sharing the video, they wrote, "the storm prevails over Abha's life once again."

In Season 1, viewers' witnessed Abha as a loving wife and a caring mother, who was all about protecting her family. Now in Season 2, viewers will witness a never-seen-before avatar of Abha, where she does the unthinkable to shield her family from the evil shadow. Abha was seen saying in the teaser, 'Koi problem itni badi nahi hoti, ke usko solve naa kiya ja sake!'

In the teaser, trapped in an unexpected nerve-racking situation, Abha breaks the mould to save Avinash & her family from Avinash's alter ego, J. Struggling to solve the dark mysteries, she gets embroiled in the mind games.

Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2 is a psychological. Starring Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Saiyami Kher, and Ivana Kaur in pivotal roles. Produced by Abundantia Entertainment, and directed by Mayank Sharma, the original series is co-created by Mayank Sharma, Arshad Syed, Vikram Tuli, Priya Saggi & Abhijeet Deshpande.

Aspirants' star Naveen Kasturia is also a part of the second season, which will be out on Amazon Prime Video on November 9. (ANI)

