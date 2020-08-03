Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Reminiscing childhood days with sisters on Rakshabandhan, actor Abhishek Bachchan shared a precious monochromatic picture to extend wishes on the festival.

The 'Dhoom' star who is currently undergoing COVID-19 treatment made sure to wish his sisters on the occasion by posting a picture on Instagram. Reliving the childhood memory, Bachchan junior shared a picture, in which the actor as a kid, is seen seated along with his sisters on the ground as he enjoyed a hearty meal with them.

"Happy Rakhi to the best sisters. I love you all." wrote the 'Drona' actor, along with the monochromatic picture shared.

Tagging sisters in the post he added, "Please don't kill me for posting this photo. (with a wink emoji) @shwetabachchan @nainabachchan @namritabachchan Nilima."

The picture garnered more than 48,000 likes on Instagram from celebrities including Vicky Kaushal.

Abhishek's friend and 'Happy New Year' director Farah Khan commented, "Awwwwww .. lucky boy having so many to spoil u."

Missing her brother, sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda also commented, "Love you AB missing you loads." (along with a chocolate bar emoji)

Earlier in the day, scores of Bollywood actors including Hema Malini, Anupam Kher and Priyanka Chopra extended Rakshabandhan wishes to their siblings on social media.

The festival of Raksha Bandhan is observed to celebrate the special bond between brothers and sisters. (ANI)

