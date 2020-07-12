New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): The news of Bachchan's family contracting COVID-19 has left their legion of fans concerned. However, actor Abhishek Bachchan on Sunday took to Twitter to keep their followers updated.

Sharing about the latest development, about his wife-actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, the 'Guru' actor said they will be self-quarantining at home.

While, Abhishek and father, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, who confirmed testing positive for coronavirus in Saturday evening, will remain in the hospital till the doctor's advice.

The father-son duo has been admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. The 77-year-old actor is reported to be in a "stable" condition with "mild symptoms."

The 'Dostana' actor updated his fans in a series of tweets, where he assured that mother, veteran actor Jaya Bachchan and the rest of his family have tested "negative" and also thanked everyone for their wishes and prayer.

He also noted Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been updated about their situation and are doing the "needful."

BMC, earlier today, has sealed all four bungalows of Bachchan's family and has declared it as a containment zone.

Jalsa, Pratiksha, Janak, and Vatsa, all four bungalows have been sealed after sanitization, and 30 staff members working at the premises have been tested for COVID-19. However, the results are awaited.

The news prompted an immediate wave of support from the entertainment industry. Scores of celebrities from all the quarters, as well as a bevy of admirers, have poured in tons of messages wishing the family a speedy recovery. (ANI)

