Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 17 (ANI): And the wait is finally over. Actor Abhishek Bachchan, on Monday, announced that the second season of 'Breathe: Into the Shadows' is scheduled to release on November 9 on Amazon Prime Video.

Taking to Instagram, Abhishek shared the season's first poster in which we see his character with his back towards us.

"It's time to #BreatheIntoTheShadows once again...New Season, Nov 9. @theamitsadh @nithyamenen @saiyami @naveenkasturia #IvanaKaur @abundantiaent @mayankvsharma @ivikramix @primevideoin @vikramtuli @unbollywood @arshadasyed @priyawriter2912 @hrishikesh0304 @shrikantverma_," Abhishek wrote.

Replete with twists and turns, the psychological thriller will once again feature. Abhishek and Amit Sadh in the lead while the thrill and suspense quotient of the show is poised to elevate a notch higher.

Reprising their roles, the show will also feature Nithya Menen, SayamiKher, and Ivana Kauras their respective characters evolve, adding more intrigue and fuel to the new season peppered with high-octane action sequences.

"We are thrilled to unveil the new season of our marquee thriller, Breathe: Into the Shadows,"said Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Prime Video.

She added, "The testament of the success of a show is when the audiences start demanding a new season. Created by a passionate team of storytellers and a terrific ensemble cast, the new season of this suspenseful thriller, intertwined with hope and anxiety, will keep audiences on the edge. We have had a longstanding relationship with Abundantia Entertainment with whom we have collaborated on multiple show and films but 'Breathe' franchise will always remain special as this was the first one. Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2 is a gritty, suspenseful drama which has all elements of a perfect thriller, executed very well."

"Abundantia Entertainment is committed to offeringcaptivating stories to our audience across the globe, and Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2, is a further step towards accomplishing that vision as a content creator. Abundantia Entertainment and Prime Video share a strong synergy and content sensibility, and together we've created a bouquet of stories that have touched millions in India and beyond. From our first original, 'Breathe' in 2018 to now, it's been a super successful journey with Prime Video and I look forward to continue telling impactful stories together," saidVikram Malhotra, Founder & CEO,Abundantia Entertainment.

"The new season has been made at a cinematic level and will dive deeper into the world of Breathe to unveil the unexpected. Filled with edge-of-the-seat thriller elements and ample drama, suspense, and desperate emotions, this season is set to leave its viewers breathless," he added.

Director Mayank Sharma has also co-written the new season of Breathe: Into The Shadowswith Arshad Syed, Vikram Tuli, Priya Saggi& Abhijeet Deshpande. (ANI)

