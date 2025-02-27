Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 27 (ANI): Abhishek Banerjee's new film is set against the recently concluded Maha Kumbh Mela, one of the largest and most sacred gatherings in the world.

As per the makers, the project titled 'Mahasangam' "delves into the complex dynamics of a father, son, and daughter caught in a poignant struggle over a musical inheritance, offering an evocative story of love, conflict, and the power of tradition."

Neeraj Kabi and Shahana Goswami are also a part of the film, which is being directed by Bharat Bala.

On what audience can expect from the film, Bharat Bala in a press note said, "Mahasangam is Virtual Bharat and my tribute to the world's largest gathering of humanity, the Maha Kumbh Mela, that concluded today. This is a story that delves into complex layers of human emotions, and unfolds at an unprecedented gathering of pilgrims. This is a story that dives deep into a journey of redemption, inheritance and music, narrated through the three lead characters. I'm immensely proud and fortunate to direct this film, especially with the incredible talent backing it. From the legendary A.R. Rahman coming on board to do the music to an absolutely outstanding cast and with the blessings of Ajoy Chakroborty, a stalwart of Hindustani classical music -- each one of them adds something special to this journey."

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media to reflect on the conclusion of the Maha Kumbh, describing it as a "Maha Yagya of unity."

In his post on the social media platform X, PM Modi expressed his awe at the overwhelming unity displayed by the 140 crore countrymen who gathered for the 45-day event in Prayagraj."

"The Maha Kumbh has concluded...the Maha Yagya of unity has been completed. The way the faith of 140 crore countrymen came together for 45 days at the Maha Kumbh of unity in Prayagraj, at one time, and joined this one festival, is overwhelming! I have tried to pen down the thoughts that came to my mind after the completion of the Maha Kumbh..." PM Modi wrote.

He further shared a link to his blog titled "Maha Kumbh of unity, the sound of change of era," where he elaborated on his thoughts.

In the blog, PM Modi described the event as a symbolic awakening of the nation's consciousness, marking the end of centuries of subjugation and the rise of a new era."Maha Kumbh is over... Maha Yagya of unity is over. When the consciousness of a nation is awakened, when it breaks all the shackles of the mentality of slavery of hundreds of years and starts breathing in the air with new consciousness, then a similar scene appears, as we saw in the Maha Kumbh of unity in Prayagraj since January 13," Modi wrote.

"On January 22, 2024, during the Praan Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, I spoke about patriotism through devotion to God. During the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, all the gods and goddesses gathered, saints and mahatmas gathered, children and old people gathered, women and youth gathered, and we witnessed the awakened consciousness of the country. This Maha Kumbh was a Maha Kumbh of unity, where the faith of 140 crore countrymen came together at one time through this one festival, the blog read.

The PM said the festival inspires us to have unity and harmony.

"In this region of the holy city of Prayagraj, there is also the sacred area of unity, harmony and love, Shringaverpur, where Lord Shri Ram and Nishadraj met. That incident of their meeting is also like the confluence of devotion and harmony in our history. This pilgrimage of Prayagraj still inspires us to have unity and harmony," he wrote. (ANI)

