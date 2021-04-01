New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): The Academy Award-nominated movie 'Minari', which is filmmaker Lee Isaac Chung's semi-autobiographical drama, is now all set to release in India on April 16.

Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the same on his Twitter handle on Thursday. He tweeted, "#PVR TO RELEASE TWO FILMS ON SAME DAY... #PVR Pictures to release #AcademyAward nominated #Minari and sci-fi thriller #Voyagers on 16 April 2021 in *cinemas* in #India... POSTERS..."

The film is a semi-autobiographical take on Chung's upbringing and the plot follows a family of South Korean immigrants who try to make it in rural America during the 1980s.

'Minari' had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on January 26, 2020, winning both the US Dramatic Grand Jury Prize and the US Dramatic Audience Award.

It also received 3 Screen Actors Guild Award nominations and 10 Critics' Choice Movie Awards nominations. The film also received six Independent Spirit Award nominations. The Korean-English language film stars Steven Yeun, Han Ye-ri, Alan Kim, Noel Kate Cho, Youn Yuh-jung, and Will Patton. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)