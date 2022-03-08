Las Vegas [US], March 8 (ANI): The Awards season of Hollywood is here and it does not get more exciting than this! The much-awaited Academy of Country Music Awards 2022 was held on Monday night.

The Award ceremony was hosted by none other than 'Here You Come Again' hitmaker Dolly Parton. Singers Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett co-hosted the event with Dolly.

Also Read | The Boys Presents Diabolical Series Review: Seth Rogen, Eric Kripke Infuse Craziness of Original Series Into This Amazing Animated Anthology! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Top artists including Kelly Clarkson, The Brothers Osborne, Ashley McBride and Carly Pearce set the stage ablaze with their brilliant performances. The surprise winner was undoubtedly, Miranda Lambert, who was named 'Entertainer of the Year'. Miranda has been nominated multiple times for the award, but this was her maiden win.

Another unexpected winner was Carly Pearce who won the 'Female Vocalist of the Year' for the first time. An expected winner was surely Chris Stapleton, who picked up the 'Male Vocalist of the Year' for the third time.

Also Read | Shakil Aslam Is Creating a Sensation in the Music Industry With His New Young Smashes!.

Check out the complete list of winners below:

Entertainer of the Year:

Miranda Lambert (WINNER)Eric ChurchLuke CombsChris StapletonCarrie Underwood

Female Artist of the Year

Carly Pearce (WINNER)Gabby BarrettMiranda LambertAshley McBrydeMaren Morris

Male Artist of the Year

Chris Stapleton (WINNER)Jimmie AllenLuke CombsThomas RhettMorgan Wallen

Album of the Year

Morgan Wallen - "Dangerous: The Double Album" (WINNER)Carly Pearce - "29: Written In Stone"Thomas Rhett - "Country Again: Side A"Chris Young: "Famous Friends"Jack Ingram, Jon Randall and Miranda Lambert - "The Marfa Tapes"

Single of the Year

"If I Didn't Love You" - Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood (WINNER)"Buy Dirt" - Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan"Famous Friends" - Chris Young and Kane Brown"Fancy Like" - Walker Hayes"You Should Probably Leave" - Chris Stapleton

Song of the Year

"Things a Man Oughta Know" - Lainey Wilson (WINNER)"7 Summers - Morgan Wallen"Buy Dirt" - Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan"Fancy Like" - Walker Hayes"Knowing You" - Kenny Chesney

New Female Artist of the Year

Lainey Wilson (WINNER)Tenille ArtsPriscilla BlockLily RoseCaitlyn Smith

New Male Artist of the Year

Parker McCollum (WINNER)HardyWalker HayesRyan HurdElvie Shane

Duo of the Year

Brothers Osborne (WINNER)Brooks & DunnDan + ShayLoCashMaddie & Tae

Group of the Year

Old Dominion (WINNER)Lady ALittle Big TownMidlandThe Cadillac Three

Video of the Year

"Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)" - Elle King and Miranda Lambert (WINNER)"Famous Friends" - Chris Young and Kane Brown"I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version)" - Taylor Swift and Chris Stapleton"If I Didn't Love You" - Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood"Never Wanted to Be That Girl" - Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

Songwriter of the Year

Michael Hardy (WINNER)Jesse FrasureNicolle GalyonAshley GorleyJosh Osborne

Music Event of the Year

"Never Wanted to Be That Girl" - Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde (WINNER)"Buy Dirt" - Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan"Famous Friends" - Chris Young and Kane Brown"Half of My Hometown" - Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney"If I Didn't Love You" - Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)