Mumbai, Feb 27 (PTI) Fashion designer Masaba Gupta says acting has taught her patience, a skill that serves her well in her business and fashion endeavours.

Be it as an artist or as a businesswoman, Masaba said, she is realistic in her approach and doesn't believe in making "brash decisions".

The designer made her acting debut with “Masaba Masaba” in 2020 and followed it upo with Prime Video series “Modern Love Mumbai” (2022) and season two of the Netflix show.

“I have a practical approach to acting and the business I run. I am not delusional or unrealistic about the opportunity in that (acting) industry, nor am I making brash decisions in the business that I am in.

"Acting does teach you patience which comes to great use when you are a business person and vice versa. But I have a different personality when it comes to playing both these roles,” Masaba told PTI.

The designer was talking on the sidelines of the launch of new products from her cosmo-wellness and beauty brand LoveChild. She said the products are formulated keeping in mind all Indian skin tones and undertones.

“Not far too long we looked at the West as an inspiration but it is time to look inwards, at India, within India. Indian women are so quintessentially different from the rest of the world that we deserve to celebrate that uniqueness.

"Like, how can I help a woman (in deciding) what to wear for work or for a wedding, or what product to put that can perform three things instead of one thing. I am always thinking of simplifying their lives.”

LoveChild, the cosmo-wellness and beauty brand by Masaba has partnered with leading e-commerce platform, Myntra beauty, to launch her all–new Highlighted Nakhre highlighter palettes and Band Baaja Blush crème blushes.

