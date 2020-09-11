New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani on Friday said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Shivdasani took to Instagram to share a statement regarding his health update and said he has been advised home quarantine.

"Hello everyone, hope you all are fit and fine and are taking care of yourselves. Recently I started showing minor symptoms of a dry cough and a mild fever and I got myself tested for COVID-19. Unfortunately, the results came out positive and under the medical supervision of doctors and the authorities, I have been advised home quarantine," his statement read.

The 'Masti' actor went on to advise all those who might have come in contact with him recently to get themselves tested.

"I request all those who may have come in contact with me recently to please get yourself tested just to be safe," he said.

He went on to stress the need to be socially distant and using masks and sanitisers. "With your support and good wishes, I will recover soon and be back to normal. I can't emphasise more the need to socially be distant, use masks and sanitisers as much as possible as it can save lives. We will win this together. Love, Aftab," he wrote.

Earlier this week, Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora Khan also revealed they tested positive for coronavirus. (ANI)

