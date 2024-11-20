Panaji, Nov 20 (PTI) Actor Boman Irani who is making his directorial debut with "The Mehta Boys" said on Wednesday young filmmakers should not to take a cue from him as he is directing his first project at the age of 65.

Irani, who was honoured during the inaugural function of International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2024 at Panaji on Wednesday, is known for his roles in films such as "Khosla Ka Ghosla", "Munnabhai" series as well as "3 Idiots".

Also Read | 'Shah Rukh Khan Was Stroking My Hair at the Hospital': Niki Aneja Reveals How SRK Helped Her Identify the Driver Behind Her Heinous Car Accident (Watch Video).

"I just want to tell all the youngsters here that don't take your cues from me, and I will tell you why,” he said. "At this festival, on 25th November I am making my debut as a director at the age of 65," he added.

He said places like IFFI make him believe that India is a land of opportunities for youngsters who dream of making films. "Do it. This is your time. I am just taking a bite of your time by making my debut on 25th from here," he said.

Also Read | Year Ender 2024: From Jung Hae-In's 'Love Next Door' to Kim Soo-Hyun’s 'Queen of Tears', Here Are Five Romantic K-Dramas Which Made K-Followers Fall Irrevocably in Love.

The actor-turned-director said those dreaming of becoming directors must learn how to write. "Write every single day without fail. Because even if you are not a writer, someone may write for you, but your direction would be much better.

"Write and don't stop writing. Don't take 65 years to do it. You start writing now. It is your time."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)