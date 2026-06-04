Entertainment News | Actor Emraan Hashmi Wraps Shooting of 'Awarapan 2'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 4 (ANI): The makers of Emraan Hashmi's much awaited upcoming film 'Awarapan 2' have announced the wrap of the film's shooting on Thursday.

Vishesh Films took to their Instagram handle to announce the film's wrap, a moment fans had been looking forward to, as the journey towards the sequel to one of Bollywood's romantic thrillers draws closer.

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In the photo, Emraan Hashmi was seen holding the film's clapboard, announcing the wrap of the movie.

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Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the sequel aims to build on the emotional depth of the original while introducing a fresh cinematic approach. Disha Patani will also play a prominent role in the film.

Producer Vishesh Bhatt underlined the scale and emotional core of the project, stating, "Awarapan is an emotion so large that it's meant for the big screen. It also presents exotic settings and large scale sequences but fundamentally it's built on our core principles of layered storytelling with powerful characters and rich music. Emraan felt the angst of Shivam so deeply that he stepped into character in a heartbeat. And with Disha Patani joining us, the world of the film opened up to new possibilities," in a press note by the makers.

The sequel continues Vishesh Films' collaboration with Sony Music India. The original 'Awarapan', released nearly 19 years ago, remains widely regarded for its tragic narrative and memorable soundtrack.

Awarapan 2 will be in cinemas worldwide on August 14, 2026. (ANI)

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