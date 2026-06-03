Entertainment News | Actor Idris Elba Knighted by King Charles at Windsor Castle

London [UK], June 3 (ANI): King Charles knighted actor Idris Elba in an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on Tuesday. The 'Head of State' actor recieved the honour of knighthood for services to young people.

The Royal Family shared the photos from the investiture ceremony on their Instagram handle showcasing King Charles tapping a sword on Idris Alba's shoulders as he knelt to recieve his honour of knighthood.

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"Congratulations to everyone who received honours at today's Investiture ceremonies, hosted by The King at Windsor Castle. Sir Idris Elba for services to young people," the Royal Family captioned the carousel.

The 'Wire' actor reposted the story on his Instagram story while expressing his gratitude to the Royal family for the knighthood honour.

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"We are thankful. The work continues," The Wire alum wrote over another photo that showed him sporting his medal and holding hands with his wife, Sabrina Elba, at the castle grounds.

The star tagged the handles for Sabrina's Instagram and the Elba Hope Foundation, the charity the couple co-founded in 2022 to support diaspora communities and create greater opportunities.

According to People magazine, Elba's knighthood was announced in King Charles' 2026 New Year's Honours list, and the moment was made official at the investiture ceremony. King Charles, Princess Anne and Prince William exclusively helm the ceremonies, handing out knighthoods, damehoods and other recognitions after lists of honorees are announced twice a year.

Elba is also a Goodwill Ambassador for The King's Trust and has credited his start in the arts to a grant he received from the royal charity when he was 18.

Exclusively speaking to People at the Hijack season 2 screening in January, Elba said the recognition was still sinking in, calling it a "real honour" in recognition to his work.

"I haven't really spoken about it, but I will say that it's a real honor to be recognized for the work. Especially trying to make as much noise for young people and the things that some of them are going through. So it feels like an honor. My family is honored by it. I don't even know how to talk about it," said Elba as quoted by People.

Elba and the King recently teamed up in a surprising way and hopped behind the DJ booth at a Buckingham Palace garden party in London on May 14. The event celebrated the 50th anniversary of the King's Trust. (ANI)

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