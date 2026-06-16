Entertainment News | Actor Kunal Kemmu to Debut as Host in Reality Series 'Alliance'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 16 (ANI): Actor Kunal Kemmu is set to debut as a host for the new reality series titled 'Alliance'.

According to the press note, 'Alliance' is the first international adaptation of Talpa Studios' globally acclaimed Dutch format, created by John de Mol, with the adaptation produced by Banijay Asia.

Also Read | Sunita Ahuja Says Son Yashvardhan Ahuja Has Shades of Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra; Here's Why.

Known for his impeccable comic timing and possessing an ability to switch effortlessly between comedy, thrillers and intense drama, Kunal Kemmu is set to take on the role of host for the first time, sparking excitement among his fans.

According to the press note, "this game format show, reimagined to meet Indian audiences' entertainment preferences, brings together 16 contestants who enter the game as duos, but quickly discover that no alliance is permanent. In a game where every alliance can be an advantage, or turn into a roadblock, only one contestant will survive to be the ULTIMATE WINNER!"

Also Read | 'Pritam and Pedro': Arshad Warsi Shares How Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani Trusts Him With Diverse Roles.

Prime Video India shared the poster on their Instagram handle on Tuesday. While sharing the poster, the makers wrote, "bharosa rakho, Alliances ki game is going to keep you hooked"

https://www.instagram.com/p/DZopLPIlR0A/?

Nikhil Madhok, director and head of Originals, Prime Video, India expressed his excitement for the show.

"We are thrilled to bring Alliance, to audiences across the country. As a first-of-its-kind format for India, Alliance will combine strategy, shifting loyalties, and constantly evolving gameplay, creating a truly immersive experience that will keep our audiences engaged every single day from start to end," said Nikhil Madhok, director and head of Originals, Prime Video, India as quoted in a press note.

"We are delighted to partner with Banijay Asia, yet again to bring this globally successful format to India. The success we have seen with our unscripted slate, including The Traitors India and Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, reflects the growing appetite for distinctive and unconventional reality content. We are confident that Alliance will continue this momentum and emerge as a compelling addition to the genre," added Madhok as quoted in a press note.

Alliance will premiere in India and across 240 countries and territories around the world, starting June 26. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)