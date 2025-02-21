Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 21 (ANI): Actor Nassar, who heads 'Nadigar Sangam', the South Indian Artistes' Association of Kollywood, has expressed his gratitude to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for renewing the lease agreement for land for cinema unions that was allocated 15 years ago, in 2010.

Speaking to mediapersosn, he shared details about the 90 acres of land that former CM of Tamil Nadu M Karunanidhi allocated in 2010 for the growth of the film industry, producers, and actors.

"Fifteen years back, in 2010, the then CM Dr Kalaignar allocated about 90 acres of land for the growth of film industry, for the workers, producers and actors," he said, adding that "it got lapsed."

Citing the reason, he added, "because every three years we are supposed to renew it because a lot of government change was there, our own association's officer bearers changed."

He continued, "So, it was left like that. Now, after realising it, we gave a memorandum to the CM to give back the allotted 90 acres for the growth of the film industry."

"The CM and the Deputy CM took a great interest in this issue, and they brought a wonderful result. They have seen that we get back our land, and definitely, it's going to benefit about 35,000-40,000 workers and with their families, about a lakh people will be enjoying that place. There is going to be a studio, public places, wonderful school."

He expressed his gratitude, saying, " So, on behalf of the whole Tamil film industry, I thanked the CM and Deputy CM..."

Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI), Tamil Nadu Film Producers Council, Nadigar Sangam, and Television Actors' Association representatives met Udhayanidhi Stalin at his residence in Chennai and expressed gratitude.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin shared, "The government has passed a new Government Order (G.O) and decided to renew the lease agreement. The market value of the land could be approximately Rs150 crore. The members of the associations can construct multi-story buildings." (ANI)

