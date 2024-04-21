Dhanbad (Jharkhand) [India], April 21 (ANI): Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi's brother-in-law Rajesh Tiwari known as Munna Tiwari died, and sister Sabita Tiwari was injured in a car accident that took place near Nirsa Chowk on GT Road in Dhanbad on Saturday evening, officials said.

Rajesh and his wife Savita were travelling from Gopalganj, Bihar, to Chittaranjan in West Bengal. The accident took place at around 4:30 PM on Saturday at Nirsa Bazar on the Delhi-Kolkata National Highway-2.

The two were headed to West Bengal from Gopalganj district to watch the shooting of Pankaj Tripathi's film.

Following the accident, the two were rushed to Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College Hospital (SNMMCH) in Dhanbad. However, the actor's brother-in-law was declared dead upon arrival. His sister, who suffered a leg fracture, is now stable.

According to source, the accident took place as Rajesh, who was driving the car tried to avoid an auto at Nirsa Chowk, and lost control of his car, causing it to climb onto a three-foot-high divider.

Pankaj Tripathi was last in Netflix's 'Murder Mubarak' and 'Main Atal Hoon.'

Pankaj Tripathi is also known for his roles in series like 'Sacred Games,' 'Mirzapur,' and 'Criminal Justice.' He also starred in the 2021 OTT film 'Kaagaz,' directed by the late Satish Kaushik and produced by Salman Khan and Nishant Kaushik under Salman Khan Films and The Satish Kaushik Entertainment Production. (ANI)

