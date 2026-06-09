Entertainment News | Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee Dedicates Padma Shri to Father Biswajeet Chatterjee

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 9 (ANI): Veteran actor Prosenjit Chatterjee on Tuesday dedicated his Padma Shri award to his father, renowned actor and filmmaker Biswajeet Chatterjee.

After being conferred with the Padma Shri for his contribution to Indian cinema, particularly Bengali cinema, Prosenjit visited his father at his Mumbai residence and dedicated the prestigious honour to him. Biswajeet Chatterjee is known for his work in films such as 'Do Dil', 'Paisa Ya Pyar' and 'Kahtey Hain Mujhko Raja'.

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Meanwhile, actor Prosenjit Chatterjee has been conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri Award by President Droupadi Murmu at the Civil Investiture Ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

The actor was honoured for his immense contribution to Indian cinema, especially Bengali films, and received one of the country's highest civilian awards in the presence of distinguished guests and dignitaries.

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Present at the event were Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and many other dignitaries. For the occasion, Prosenjit Chatterjee chose a traditional ensemble, consisting of a golden kurta set. On the eve of Republic Day 2026, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced the recipients of this year's Padma Awards, honouring individuals for their remarkable contributions to the nation.

Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee was named alongside distinguished individuals from the fields of art, education, sports, and various other disciplines. This actor-director has worked in over 200 films over three decades of his Indian cinema career.

In a self-made video, the 'Baishe Srabon' actor said, "I am really thankful and grateful that the Indian government has awarded me the Padma Shri. I have been working for the past 40 years, and people around me, including my producers, directors, and co-actors, have contributed to my journey. This is not just my achievement, but it belongs to everyone else who made me, Prosenjit Chatterjee. Receiving the award from the President is in itself a great achievement."

The actor has worked mostly in the Bengali film industry, appearing in critically acclaimed films such as 'Chotto Jigyasa', 'Amar Sangi', 'Chokher Bali', 'Shob Charitro Kalponik', 'Moner Manush', 'Jaatishwar', 'Baishe Srabon', 'Shankhachil', 'Autograph', and others.

The actor has worked in Bollywood films such as 'Shanghai', 'Traffic', and 'Maalik', as well as in series such as 'Jubilee' and 'Khakee: The Bengal Chapter'.The actor was recently seen in the film 'Vijaynagar'er Hirey', which was directed by Chandrasish Ray. The film also starred Aryann Bhowmik in the lead role. (ANI)

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