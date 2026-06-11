Entertainment News | Actor Shabana Azmi Boards 'Awarapan 2' Cast as Antagonist

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 11 (ANI): Shabana Azmi has boarded the cast of Emraan Hashmi starrer 'Awarapan 2' as an antagonist in the film.

Taking to their Instagram, Vishesh Films, the official production banner of the movie, shared the announcement, igniting the excitement among the fans of the actress. She will play the role of the character Nafisa in the film.

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Vishesh Films wrote, "Nafisa could only ever be Shabana ji... She came home on her birthday last year, and everything found its place. We are deeply honored to welcome the National Award-winning legend Shabana Azmi to the franchise, marking the first antagonist role of her monumental career! She brings an unmatched impact and presence that will reframe the story completely. Awarapan 2 in cinemas 14 August 2026."

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Recently, the makers of Emraan Hashmi's much-awaited upcoming film 'Awarapan 2' announced the wrap of the film's shooting.

Vishesh Films took to their Instagram to announce the film's wrap, a moment fans had been looking forward to, as the journey towards the sequel to one of Bollywood's romantic thrillers draws closer. In the photo, Emraan Hashmi was seen holding the film's clapboard, announcing the production phase of the movie.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the sequel aims to build on the emotional depth of the original while introducing a fresh cinematic approach. Disha Patani will also play a prominent role in the film.

Producer Vishesh Bhatt underlined the scale and emotional core of the project, stating, "Awarapan is an emotion so large that it's meant for the big screen. It also presents exotic settings and large-scale sequences but fundamentally it's built on our core principles of layered storytelling with powerful characters and rich music. Emraan felt the angst of Shivam so deeply that he stepped into character in a heartbeat. And with Disha Patani joining us, the world of the film opened up to new possibilities," in a press note by the makers.

The sequel continues Vishesh Films' collaboration with Sony Music India. The original 'Awarapan', released nearly 19 years ago, remains widely regarded for its tragic narrative and memorable soundtrack. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)