New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): Sikandar Kher, son of actress Kirron Kher, who is on the verge of completing 17 years in the Bollywood industry as an actor this year, opened up about his future movie projects, Hollywood experience, and the differences between OTT and theatrical films for the cinemagoers.

Sikandar debuted with the 2008 film 'Woodstock Villa', directed by Hansal Mehta. Before this, the actor worked as an assistant director in Shah Rukh Khan's superhit films, 'Dil Toh Paagal Hah' and 'Devdas'.

The 'Aurangzeb' actor will next be seen in the movies 'Ikkis' and 'Baby Do Die Do'. Both movies are special for Sikandar, as the former is his first collaboration with director Sriram Raghavan, while the latter marks his return with dear friend and actor Saqib Saleem after the 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' series.

In a telephonic conversation with ANI, Sikandar said, "Collaborating with Sriram Raghavan is something which I always wanted to do. He is a great person and an amazing filmmaker, and I am really enjoying the process. With Baby Do Die Do, I am with Saqib and they are my dear friends. Nachiket is a director, so talented. It's good working with him as he is passionate about his work. Both films are good and I enjoy working with them."

In the remarkable 16 years of his acting career, Sikandar has also been part of several hit OTT series, such as '24', 'Aarya', 'TVF Pitchers', 'Tooth Pari: When Love Bites', and 'Citadel: Honey Bunny'.

Having acted in both theatrical and OTT films in his career, the 'Woodstock Villa', actor believes that both platforms have advantages and disadvantages when it comes to movie watching and price.

"OTT films reach directly to homes. You sit at your home and watch the film with your family. You can also pause the film when needed by clicking a simple button. In theatres, even if you don't like the movie, you have to sit and watch the whole film because you spent the money on it. I think there is a difference in prices also. In OTT, you can get cheaper subscriptions. But I think theatres have their own vibe and enjoyment. OTT has its own merits. Overall, I believe that the situation is nice as it also results in employment for people." said Sikandar.

After earning considerable fame in Hindi films, the actor also ventured into the Hollywood industry last year. He starred in Dev Patel's debut directorial film, 'Monkey Man', playing the role of an Indian man named Rana Singh.

The actor shared his experience of working in Hollywood. He said, "My experience with Dev was very nice. Although, during the shoot in 2020, Covid was going on which made the situation a little difficult for us. You know, during quarantine and all."

While discussing the differences in filmmaking in Hollywood, Bollywood, and other movie industries, the actor said that the process of film production is the same across the world.

"Those who work in the films, know that filmmaking approach is any language, be it English, Hindi, Korean, South or others, are same. Utni hi mehnat jaati hah, utna hi pyaar jaata hah, utna hi dil toothta hah, utni hi khushi milti hah. Process toh same his rehta hah. (Translation: Similar hard work, love, heartbreaks and happiness. The process is the same)." Sikandar added.

On the work front, the actor was recently seen in the Indian adaptation of the Russo Brothers' series 'Citadel'. Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu essayed the lead roles in the show, which was created by Raj and DK. (ANI)

