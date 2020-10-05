Washington [US], October 5 (ANI): Hollywood actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd, who appeared in several films by filmmaker Spike Lee, passed away in Atlanta.

According to E! News, the Atlanta Police Department said that the actor passed away on Saturday "from multiple gunshot wounds to the back."

As per the local law enforcement, officers received a "person injured call" and upon arrival at the location, they found a male lying unresponsive.

The victim found by the officers was later identified as Byrd.

Following the news of Byrd's death, filmmaker Spike Lee took to Instagram to pay tribute to the late actor, who frequently appeared in his projects such as 'Chi-Raq,' 'Clockers,' and others. (ANI)

