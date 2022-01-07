Chennai, Jan 7 (PTI) Famous south Indian actor Trisha on Friday said she has tested positive for Covid-19 but that she was recovering.

The '96' star, in a Twitter post, said she had contracted the virus despite taking all precautions and safety measures.

"...I tested positive just a little before the New Year. You name the symptoms, I had it! Even tho(ugh) it was one of my harrowing weeks, I am recovering and feel better today thanks to my vaccinaations," she said and urged people to get vaccinated and mask up.

