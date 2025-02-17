Puri (Odisha) [India], February 16 (ANI): Actor and comedian Varun Sharma visited the iconic Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha, to offer his prayers on Sunday. The actor expressed feeling blessed during his visit to the sacred temple, marking it as a special and meaningful experience.

Varun Sharma has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry with his impeccable comic timing and iconic characters such as 'Choocha' in 'Fukrey' and 'Sexa' in 'Chhichhore,' which still linger in cinemagoers' memories long after the film's release.

Also Read | BAFTA Awards 2025 Winners – LIVE Updates: 'The Brutalist' Wins Best Cinematography at 78th British Academy Film Awards - See Full List.

Accompanied by the temple staff, Varun arrived at the Jagannath Temple on Sunday morning. For the occasion, he wore a pink kurta paired with a white dhoti, following the temple's traditional dress code. The actor also took time to offer prayers at the Aruna Stambha, a significant structure within the temple complex.

Speaking to the media, Varun shared his feelings about the visit: "I am feeling very fortunate to be here, and I offered prayers... It's my first time here, and I feel blessed. There is such a positive energy here."

Also Read | Ekta Kapoor Slaps INR 100 Crore Defamation Suit on Hindustani Bhau Over Allegations of Disrespecting Indian Soldiers in ALT Balaji Show - Read Statement.

Accompanied by the temple's staff, actor Varun Sharma arrived at the Jagannath Temple to offer his prayers to Lord Jagannath on Sunday morning. For the occasion, he donned a pink Kurta and complimented it with a white dhoti.

The actor also offered his prayers at the Aruna Stambha in Lord Jagannath Temple.

Varun also greeted his fans and interacted with the media during his visit.

"I am feeling very fortunate to be here, and I offered prayers here...I got a chance to be here for the first time, and I am feeling blessed...There is a very positive energy here." said Varun Sharma.

The 'Fukrey' actor also called himself lucky for making people laugh with his comedy skills in movies and reality shows.

"I consider myself very lucky and it is God's grace that I get a chance to make people laugh through this. There is a chance to make them smile and I hope that I can do this for the rest of my life and bring laughter to people's faces," said Varun Sharma.

Last month, the External Affairs Minister of India also visited the iconic Jagannath Temple in Puri along with his wife, Kyoko Jaishankar.

Sharing his sentiments on X (formerly Twitter), Jaishankar posted, "Blessed to have darshan of Lord Jagannath ji at Puri today. Prayed for peace, prosperity and harmony for all. Jai Jagannath"

The EAM also made a stop at the Raghurajpur Arts village during his visit. This heritage crafts village of Raghurajpur is best known for its Pattachitra art. The art form is used to decorate Lord Jagannath and his siblings. The attachment to the holy trinity elevated this art form and helped it gain prominence.

"Great to visit the Raghurajpur Arts village. 18 PBD is an apt occasion to showcase the rich and diverse arts and crafts of Odisha. Hope our Pravasis will also visit and appreciate our heritage and traditions," he posted on X.

Jagannath Temple is one of the four Dhammas that every Hindu is advised to visit. The main temple of Shri Jagannath is an impressive and amazing structure constructed in Kalinga architecture.

There are so many festivals of Sri Jagannath during the year observed in Puri, which are Snana Yatra, Netrotsava, Ratha Yatra (car festival), Sayan Ekadasi, Chitalagi Amabasya, Srikrushna Janma, Dussehra, etc. The most important festivals are the world-famous Rath Yatra (Car Festival) and Bahuda Yatra. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)