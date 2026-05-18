Entertainment News | Actress Laura Linney to Appear in 'Lanterns' Series

Washington DC [US], May 18 (ANI): Actor Laura Linney has officially joined the cast of the upcoming DC series "Lanterns" at HBO, reported Variety.

Actress Linney will appear alongside previously announced cast members Aaron Pierre, Kyle Chandler, Kelly Macdonald, Garret Dillahunt, Poorna Jagannathan, Jason Ritter, and Ulrich Thomsen.

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According to the outlet, it was also previously confirmed that Nathan Fillion would reprise the role of fellow Green Lantern Guy Gardner in the series. Linney's casting was first reported in 2025, though it was not officially confirmed until now.

Exact details on the character she will be playing are being kept under wraps.

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Linney does make a brief appearance in a new teaser for the series. HBO shared the teaser on their Instagram handle.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DYe_g0ihEKE/

Per the official logline, the show follows "new recruit John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) and Lantern legend Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler), two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland."

Linney most recently starred in the MGM+ series "American Classic" opposite Kevin Kline. One of her best-known roles was a starring role in the hit Netflix crime drama "Ozark", on which she played Wendy Byrde throughout the show's four-season run.

Her work on the show earned her four Emmy nominations, three for best actress in a drama and one as part of the producing team when they got the nod for best drama series.

Linney has received five other Emmy nominations in her career with three wins -- one for the TV movie 'Wild Iris', one for 'The Big C' and one for the HBO miniseries 'John Adams'.

She also won Golden Globes for both 'The Big C' and 'John Adams'. In film, Linney is a three-time Oscar nominee for the movies 'You Can Count on Me', 'Kinsey', and 'The Savages', reported Variety.

'Lanterns' will premiere August 16, 2026. It is produced by HBO in association with Warner Bros. Television and DC Studios. It was picked up for eight episodes at HBO in June 2024.

Originally intended as a Max original, the show shifted to HBO as part of a new content delineation plan, reported Variety.

'Lanterns' is co-written by Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, and Tom King. All three serve as executive producers along with James Hawes, with Hawes also directing the first two episodes.

James Gunn, Peter Safran, and Ron Schmidt also executive-produce the film. Stephen Williams, Geeta Vasant Patel, and Alik Sakharov will direct the series. HBO produces in association with Warner Bros. Television and DC Studios. (ANI)

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