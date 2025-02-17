Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 16 (ANI): Actress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kangana Ranaut arrived at the Chennai International Airport on Sunday evening.

The actress wore a white saree as she exited the airport. She was surrounded by the security staff. Kangana waved to her fans as she made her way to the car.

Actress Kangana Ranaut has officially announced her return to movie sets for the filming of her new movie, which reunites her with her 'Tanu Weds Manu' co-star R Madhavan.

The two actors, who previously delighted audiences with their performances in the successful romantic comedy series, will now collaborate again in a psychological thriller.

The announcement came shortly after the release of Kangana's film 'Emergency', where she portrayed former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Kangana shared a post on her Instagram Story featuring a clapperboard for the upcoming project. The caption read, "Nothing is more delightful than being on a film set," reflecting her excitement about the movie shoot.

The currently untitled film will be directed by Vijay, known for his work on the biographical film 'Thalaivii', which starred Kangana in the lead role. The movie will be produced by R. Ravindran of Trident Arts.

The upcoming thriller is set to be a bilingual release in Hindi and Tamil. The film has already generated significant interest due to the team behind it.

G.V. Prakash Kumar, known for his exceptional music, will compose the score for the film, while celebrated cinematographer Nirav Shah will serve as the Director of Photography.

Earlier in February 2024, taking to social media, Kangana expressed her excitement about working with director Vijay once again.

"Dear Vijay sir, after the incredible experience of Thalaivii, I am happy to be basking in your glory again. I love being part of your team and following your creative vision," Kangana wrote.

Kangana's post also included a selfie with R Madhavan, showing the two stars ready to begin their new project. (ANI)

