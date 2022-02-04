Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 4 (ANI): Adaa Khan and Nishant Malkhani are all set to come up with a new show 'Shubh Mangal Mein Dangal'.

Opening up about the show, Nishant said, "I am excited to kick-start my career in the digital space/mark my digital debut with Hungama's new original show Shubh Mangal Mein Dangal. It's a lead role that is extremely different from any character of mine in the past. I am sure that girls will fall in love with the cute Vishwanath while boys will certainly relate to him in this light-hearted show. I look forward to seeing my character receiving an immense amount of love and appreciation from the audience."

Adaa, too, talked about her character in the show.

"This is my very first show in the digital space and I'm delighted that will be making my debut with Hungama Play. It's exciting to be part of a project that hasn't been explored before. My character is a bubbly, street smart girl with a crazy family. I am grateful to be part of a show with such a great cast and crew and hope that people shower their love on all of us," she shared.

'Shubh Mangal Mein Dangal' is produced by Sixtth Sense Entertainments, written by Rajat Vyas and directed by Sanjiv Chadha. It will be available on Hungama Play on February 9. (ANI)

