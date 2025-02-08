California [US], February 8 (ANI): Adam Brody made a triumphant return to the spotlight at the 2025 Critics Choice Awards, where he won Best Actor in a Comedy Series for his role as Rabbi Noah Roklov in the Netflix comedy 'Nobody Wants This'.

The ceremony, held on Friday (early Saturday morning in India), at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, saw Brody beat out stiff competition from notable nominees such as Brian Jordan Alvarez, David Alan Grier, Steve Martin, and Martin Short.

"This is such a thrill," Brody said during his acceptance speech as per E! News, adding, "Thank you so much to the Critics Choice for this honor."

Brody's performance as Rabbi Noah, a character navigating the complexities of faith, relationships, and life, resonated with both viewers and critics alike.

The actor portrays the unconventional rabbi, who embarks on an unexpected romantic journey with agnostic podcast host Joanne (Kristen Bell).

Brody also dedicated his win to his wife, actress Leighton Meester. The couple, who have been married for 10 years, share two children together.

Brody expressed his gratitude to Meester, and said, "My darling, darling, darling wife Leighton, thank you for sharing this life with me and this journey with me. Thank you for our family."

He added, "I love you with all my heart."

Brody didn't forget to acknowledge the people who made his role in 'Nobody Wants This possible'. He expressed gratitude to his co-star Kristen Bell, as well as the show's creator Erin Foster.

"Thank you for your talent, thank you for your kindness, thank you for your belief in me," he said. Brody also referred to his win as a "Hanukkah present" for Bell, as per E! News.

Looking ahead, Brody eagerly anticipates the second season of 'Nobody Wants This', which he noted was filmed in Los Angeles.

"I can't wait to run it back with you guys in a few weeks," he said.

The 30th annual Critics Choice Awards ceremony, which was rescheduled from January 12 due to the LA wildfires, was hosted by Chelsea Handler.

The event saw the star-studded celebration of the best in film and television, with notable mentions including 'Conclave' and 'Wicked', which dominated the film nominations.

In television, 'Shogun' led with six nominations, while several series including 'Abbott Elementary', 'Hacks', and 'The Diplomat' each garnered four nominations.

The Critics Choice Awards were streamed live on Lionsgate Play in India. (ANI)

