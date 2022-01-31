Washington [US], January 31 (ANI): American actor-director Adam Deacon has added a bumper list of names to his British urban action-comedy and return to filmmaking 'Sumotherhood', which will start production in London soon.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ed Sheeran, whose growing acting stints have included 'Game of Thrones' and 'Yesterday', has been added to the cast alongside Danny Sapani, Jennifer Saunders, Peter Serafinowicz, Leomie Anderson, London Hughes, Kevin Bishop, Jaime Winstone, Vas Blackwood and Kobna Holdbrook-Smith.

Also Read | Gehraiyaan Intimacy Director Dar Gai: #MeToo Made Us Realise How Trust Is Compromised on Sets.

They will be joining the already announced cast of Deacon, Jazzie Zonzolo, Richie Campbell and comedian Eddie Kadi, while there are expected to be various additional cameos from the world of acting, comedy and music.

Alongside the on-screen talent, 'Sumotherhood' has also secured the services of Simon Stolland as a cinematographer.

Also Read | Starve Acre: Matt Smith Joins Daniel Kokotajlo’s Upcoming Supernatural Horror Film.

"We are so excited that this incredible cast is joining the project bringing these wacky and crazy characters to life. More than ever, we are celebrating the variety of life in East London in 2022. Both darkly authentic, as well as embracing the vibrant and diverse lifestyle of living in an East London council estate," said Deacon.

Written by Deacon, Zonzolo and Michael Vu, the film marks Deacon's comeback to filmmaking after several years away from the industry, and over a decade since his 2011 directorial debut 'Anuvahood'.

Having broken out in the 2006 drama Kidulthood, he sensationally won the BAFTA Rising Star award in 2012, but later stepped back after a public battle with mental health, having been diagnosed as bipolar in 2015.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, 'Sumotherhood', which will shoot in Hackney and East London through February and March, is produced by BIFA-nominated producer Finn Bruce of Belstone Pictures, Deacon's production company Deaconstructed and the newly-formed banner Piece of Pie Productions. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)