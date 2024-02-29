Los Angeles [US], February 29 (ANI): American actor and comedian Adam Sandler has some practicle advice for his daughters Sadie and Sunny. He wants them to learn acting from Carey Mulligan's performances.

"Our kids want to be actors. And we go, 'Well, watch Carey,'" Sandler told People of Mulligan, his costar in the new Netflix sci-fi drama 'Spaceman.'

The 38-year-old actor's work in 'Maestro' garnered her a Best Actress nomination for this year's Oscars.

Sandler stars in 'Spaceman' as Jakub, an astronaut on a solo journey in orbit.

Back on Earth, Jakub's pregnant wife Lenka (Mulligan) is dissatisfied with the dynamics of their relationship and decides to leave him while he is millions of miles away.

Jakub begun confiding in an alien spider Hanus (voiced by Paul Dano), who has made its way into the spacecraft, as he notices Lenka drifting away.

"I love Carey. Listen, it's stuff she does in a movie, there's no way I could do it. There's no way I could. I just watch her and I say, 'Well, that is just the next level of acting,'" said Sandler.

"I was just trying to make sure I stayed out of the way for Carey. She's amazing. It's so real. It's so effortless," he continued.

Sandler recalled being moved by a scene in which Lenka tapes a message to Jakub saying that she is leaving him.

"This one scene -- I was not in it -- but I was there that day and I watched Carey do this kind of saying goodbye scene to me. And my goodness, I couldn't believe how amazing it was to watch and how deep it went like that," he added.

Mulligan is a fan of Sandler's work as well.

"I am such an enormous fan," the Promising Young Woman star recently said in an interview with Netflix.

"Before we shot, I watched all of his movies."

But Sandler told People that's not quite true. "She only watched like six," he quips. "She started all of them. Turned a lot of them off."

Her two favourites? 'The Waterboy,' a 1998 comedy, and 'Leo,' a 2023 animated film featuring Sander's daughters' voices.

"She loves Leo. You wouldn't think she would love Leo because she's a grown lady, but she locked in with Leo," says Sandler.

Mulligan also enjoyed the 2017 dramedy The Meyerowitz Stories, which starred Ben Stiller and Dustin Hoffman.

"I think you love it because you thought I was Stiller in it," Sandler jokes.

"I thought you were Stiller. I love Stiller," Mulligan responds.

"She loves Stiller and somehow that benefited me," Sandler replies.

Sandler has previously discussed offering his daughters career advice. "I tell them to make sure you feel good about what you do and how hard you worked, and you judge yourself," he PEOPLE last year at the Leo premiere.

"Don't let too many people try to get in your head. If you feel like you gave it your all, that's all you can ask," he continued.

In 2023, Sandler, Jackie, and their daughters appeared in the Netflix comedy-drama 'You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah.' Sadie and Sunny played their father's on-screen daughters, Ronnie and Stacy.

They've appeared in several Sandler films, including the 2010 comedy Grown Ups and the 2020 comedy Hubie Halloween. Sunny also plays a minor role in Spaceman.

Spaceman will premiere on Netflix on Friday, March 1. (ANI)

