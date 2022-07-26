Washington [US], July 26 (ANI): Australian actor and model Adelaide Kane has been cast as a new resident in the upcoming nineteenth season of ABC's hit medical drama 'Grey's Anatomy'.

According to Deadline, she is the fourth new addition for next season, joining recently cast Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho and Midori Francis.

All four will play first-year surgical residents at Grey Sloan, which was ordered to disband and rebuild its teaching program in the Season 18 finale.

Kane's Jules Millin was raised by drug-addled artists/hippies and somehow emerged as the only real grown-up in the family. Because she always had to take care of herself and her parents, she can be a little bossy - but her heart is always in the right place. She's not afraid to break the rules to save a life, and sometimes it gets her in trouble.

Like many other Australian actors, Kane got her acting start on the long-running Australian soap 'Neighbours'.

As per Deadline, in the US, she played the lead in the CW series Reign and recurred on ABC's 'Once Upon a Time' and MTV's 'Teen Wolf'. She recently did an arc on NBC's 'This Is Us' and recurred on CBS' 'SEAL Team'. (ANI)

