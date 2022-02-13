Washington [US], February 13 (ANI): Offering more insight into why she delayed the residency just a day before it was set to begin, Grammy winner Adele confirmed that Las Vegas residency will 'absolutely' happen this year.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Adele stopped by 'The Graham Norton Show' on Friday to offer more insight into why she delayed the residency just a day before it was set to begin in January.

For the unversed, the Las Vegas residency was set to launch on January 21.

Adele announced on January 20 in a video posted to her various social media channels that she would be pushing back the show, with new performance dates to be announced in the future.

While visiting The Graham Norton Show on Friday, the 33-year-old singer elaborated on the decision to postpone and made a promise to her fans that the shows would be rescheduled, as she has other plans for next year.

"We are now working our arses off, but I don't want to announce a new set of dates until I know everything will definitely be ready," she said.

"The sooner I can announce, the better, but I just can't in case we are not ready in time. It is absolutely 100 per cent happening this year. It has to happen this year because I've got plans for next year. Imagine if I have to cancel because I am having a baby!" Adele added.

While the show is still planned for this year, Adele expressed guilt over not being able to launch the show as planned in January, telling Norton, "I tried my hardest and really thought I would be able to pull something together in time."

"I regret that I kept going until that late in the day," the 'Easy On Me' artist said of how long it took her to announce the delay.

"It would have been a really half-assed show, and I can't do that. People will see straight through me up on the stage and know I didn't want to be doing it. I've never done anything like that in my life, and I'm not going to start now," Adele added.

In her original video message from January, Adele attributed the delay was due to a number of factors, including the impact of COVID on crewmembers.

During her appearance, the singer also addressed the ongoing rumours around her potential engagement to sports agent Rich Paul, who she officially announced she was dating via an Instagram post in September 2021.

Norton tried to clarify whether the ring, as seen on her hand at the February 8 Brit Awards, was an engagement diamond. "If I was, would I ever tell anyone if I was or wasn't?" she replied.

As for her plans post-residency, the songstress said that she'll be trying to take a different approach than she has in the past following tours, ensuring she doesn't completely disappear from public life.

"I definitely will [take some time off,] but I am trying to make a conscious effort to stop being so anal with my privacy. I'm trying not to be two completely different versions of myself," she said as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Adele added, "It is exhausting switching on and off. I will be disappearing in terms of my music, but you might see a glimpse of me now and then, and I won't be in complete hiding."

Adele even reinforced her desire to have a "bigger family" saying "It takes me a while to recharge, and I would like to have more children -- I only just feel like I've caught up with my sleep from nine years ago when I had my son."

Adele shares 9-year-old son Angelo Adkins with ex-husband Simon Konecki. (ANI)

