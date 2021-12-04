Washington [US], December 4 (ANI): British singer and songwriter Adele has revealed that she does not have much control over her social media accounts.

During an appearance in YouTube star NikkieTutorials' Power of Makeup series, the Grammy winner dished on an array of topics, including the fact that she doesn't know the passwords to her social media accounts.

"I was never allowed my passwords for my socials before," the 'Hello' singer told Nikkie de Jager.

As per E! News, her team was worried that she might be drunk or annoying as she posted her thoughts. However, that changed when Adele got her log-in info during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Obviously the internet was just on fire during COVID. It kept everyone's morale up," she recalled.

But after she posted one picture in particular, Adele's social media freedoms were over.

"It's the only picture I ever posted myself and then they took my password away from me again," she shared.

While the world-famous star didn't specify which photo she was referring to, some did accuse the singer of cultural appropriation over an August 2020 Instagram photo that showed her in a bikini top featuring the Jamaican flag, tie-dye leggings, yellow wings and her hair in Bantu knots, a traditional African hairstyle. (ANI)

