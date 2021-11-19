Washington [US], November 19 (ANI): British singer-songwriter Adele's highly-anticipated fourth studio album "30" which was released recently includes a voice note to her son about divorce.

'30' is the first album the award-winning singer has released since 2015. According to Fox News, Adele's been open in recent interviews about her intentions for the album and how the tracks on '30' represent a new chapter of her life after divorcing Simon Konecki, the father of her son.

The album's third song 'My Little Love' includes a voice note featuring the Grammy winner speaking to her son, Angelo, about the divorce.

Adele can be heard explaining to her child that she's "been having a lot of big feelings recently."

"I feel a bit confused," she says. Angelo responds asking why, leading her to say, "I feel like I don't really know what I'm doing." "Oh at all?" her son asks, to which she repeats, "At all."

"I love your dad because he gave you to me. You're half me and you're half Daddy," Adele tells her young boy later in the song. The chorus includes Adele singing, "Momma's got a lot to learn/I'm holding on."

The 'Easy on Me' singer had finalized her divorce from husband Konecki in March 2021. Although Adele and Konecki appear to be amicable in their united front to co-parent effectively for their son, the star maintained that during the initial split, she ultimately felt embarrassed that her marriage had failed.

Viewers of Sunday night's CBS special saw the songstress take the stage at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles where she performed some of her beloved and popular hits as well as a handful of songs from her brand new album.

Intercut with the concert event, which was attended by several Hollywood A-listers, was a sit-down interview Adele did with Oprah Winfrey where the master interviewer got the singer to open up to her in her rose garden about some of the more personal moments in her life and career.

Adele touched on everything from her divorce, new relationship, family and weight loss. When discussing her divorce, she credited Konecki for saving her life.

Adele admitted, "I think Simon probably saved my life, to be honest with you. He came at such a moment, where the stability that him and Angelo have given me, no one else would have ever been able to give me like. Especially at that time in my life, I was so young, and I just I think I would have got a bit lost in all of it."

"Even now I trust him with my life. He and Angelo were angels that were sent to me, that's how I feel," she concluded, as per Fox News. (ANI)

