London, Jan 6 (PTI) Actor Adil Hussain has finished shooting for his forthcoming film, "Foot Prints on Water", directed by debutante Nathalia Syam.

The actor plays an illegal immigrant living in the United Kingdom in the film, backed by Mohaan Nadaar.

Hussain took to Instagram and shared a selfie from the film sets in Clent Hills near Birmingham, UK on Tuesday night.

The 57-year-old actor said he felt relieved after completing work on the film with fantastic co-stars Nimisha Sajayan, Lena Kumar and Antonio Aakeel.

"A feeling of relief of finishing the shoot of #FootprintsOnWater. Absolutely Loved being directed by @nathalia_syam, being captured by National Award Winner brilliant cinematographer @alagappan_cinematographer," Hussain wrote, adding he hopes to leave for India on Friday.

The actor began shooting for the film, written by Neetha Syam, last month.

Hussain was recently seen in Prakash Jha's drama feature "Pareeksha", which released on ZEE5.

